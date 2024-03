Sandstrom will start at home versus Ottawa on Saturday.

This will be Sandstrom's first NHL start of the 2023-24 campaign. He had a 3-12-3 record, 3.72 GAA and .880 save percentage in 20 outings last season. More recently, the 27-year-old has posted a 3.23 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 20 appearances with AHL Lehigh Valley. The Senators, who rank 11th offensively with 3.29 goals per game, might be a difficult assignment for Sandstrom.