Sandstrom is slated to start at home against Seattle on Sunday, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sandstrom has a 1-7-1 record, 3.45 GAA and .886 save percentage in 10 contests this season. He's lost his last three outings while posting a 4.14 GAA and an .844 save percentage over that span. The Kraken have the fifth-ranked offense with a 3.48 goals per game this season.