Sandstrom will defend the home crease versus Carolina on Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It has not been a good season for Sandstrom who is only 1-10-1 with a 3.37 GAA and .887 save percentage this season. It won't get any easier on Saturday as Sandstrom will face the Hurricanes, who are second overall in the NHL, with 96 points in 67 games.