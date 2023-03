Sandstrom will tend the visiting crease versus Carolina on Thursday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sandstrom is 1-8-1 with a 3.52 GAA and .880 save percentage this season with the Flyers. He was strong in AHL action, going 4-1-2 with a 2.39 GAA and .911 save percentage with Lehigh Valley before his recall. He will face the Hurricanes, who are seventh in NHL scoring, averaging 3.42 goals per game.