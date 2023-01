Sandstrom will start Sunday's home game against Winnipeg, Charlie O'Connor of The Athletic reports.

Sandstrom, who hasn't played for the Flyers since Dec. 13 in a 3-2 loss to Colorado, will get the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back. Carter Hart was between the pipes in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Detroit. Sandstrom has a 1-6-1 record this season with a 3.37 GAA and an .888 save percentage in nine NHL appearances. The Jets rank 11th in the league this campaign with 3.28 goals per game.