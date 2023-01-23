Sandstrom saved 25 of 29 shots in a 5-3 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday.

Sandstrom allowed three goals on 10 shots in the first period. The Flyers were able to battle back from that early 3-0 deficit to tie the game, but Sandstrom was then beaten by Karson Kuhlman at 8:44 of the third frame. The Jets final marker was scored on an empty net. Sandstrom is 1-7-1 with a 3.45 GAA and .866 save percentage in 10 contests with Philadelphia this season. He's allowed at least three goals in each of his last three NHL outings, but the 26-year-old only returned from an AHL conditioning stint Friday, and his previous NHL appearance was Dec. 13. With AHL Lehigh Valley, Sandstrom has a 2.39 GAA and .911 save percentage in seven contests in 2022-23.