Sandstrom allowed four goals on 39 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres. Buffalo's fifth goal was scored into an empty net.

Sandstrom was spotted a 1-0 lead just 1:16 in, but Victor Olofsson tied it up with the first of his two power-play goals 7:20 later and Buffalo never trailed again. With a 0-2-1 record through three starts, Sandstrom's still searching for his first NHL win, and getting it this season won't be easy for the Swedish rookie considering the Flyers have the second-fewest points in the Eastern Conference, ahead of only Montreal.