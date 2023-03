Sandstrom stopped 28 of 32 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Sandstrom made his second start in three games, with Carter Hart (illness) unavailable, allowing four goals on 32 shots in a losing effort. The 26-year-old Sandstom has dropped eight straight games, with his last win coming on Nov. 8. He falls to 1-10-1 with an .887 save percentage on the season. Sandstrom's starting chances will likely be limited going forward, assuming Hart is healthy.