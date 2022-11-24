Sandstrom made 29 saves during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime defeat to the host Capitals.

In the first of four regular-season matchups between the Metropolitan Division rivals, Sandstrom earned his first start since surrendering five goals during a loss to the Stars on Nov. 13. The 25-year-old netminder allowed a 2-1, third-period advantage to dissolve Wednesday as the Flyers' winless skid reached eight games (0-5-3). Backed by Sandstrom (1-4-1), the Flyers surrendered fewer than four goals for the first time during the recent slide.