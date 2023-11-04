Sandstrom completed his conditioning stint with AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday, per the AHL transactions list.

Sandstrom has a 3.68 GAA and an .857 save percentage in two contests with Lehigh Valley this season. He hasn't played for Philadelphia yet this campaign. Even with Carter Hart (abdomen) unavailable for Saturday's home game versus LA, Cal Petersen has been summoned from the AHL to start rather than put Sandstrom in net.