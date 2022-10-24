Sandstrom stopped 22 of 24 shots in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Sharks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Sandstrom had a decent outing, but the Flyers' offense went cold. Head coach John Tortorella benched Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny in the third period, sending a message to the team at the expense of its most talented forwards. With six goals allowed on 60 shots across two starts, Sandstrom hasn't done much to earn more time, especially as Carter Hart has thrived in the starting role. Expect Sandstrom to be deployed sparingly as the backup this year.