Sandstrom will get the starting nod in Chicago on Monday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sandstrom will appear in his fourth NHL game and third since April 13. The 25-year-old rookie has gone 0-2-1 with a 3.30 GAA and a .915 save percentage with the Flyers this season. In his only road outing of the year to date, he took a tough overtime loss against the Sharks despite stopping 43 of 46 shots on Dec. 30.