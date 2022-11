Sandstrom will defend the road goal Wednesday in Washington, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sandstrom permitted five goals on 31 shots in a 5-1 loss to Dallas on Nov. 13 in his last outing. He has a 1-4-0 record this season with a 3.46 GAA and an .896 save percentage. Philadelphia is currently mired in a seven-game winless streak (0-5-2), while Washington hasn't won in four consecutive contests (0-3-1).