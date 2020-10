Sandstrom will join Vasterviks IK (Sweden) on loan for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Sandstrom spent most of the 2019-20 campaign with ECHL Reading for which he posted a 13-11-1 record and .885 save percentage. With both Carter Hart and Brian Elliott under contract for next season, the organization could decide to leave the 23-year-old Sandstrom in Finland for the entity of the upcoming season, especially if the ECHL opts not to play.