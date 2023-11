Sandstrom (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and placed on waivers Sunday.

Sandstrom was injured during the second game of his AHL conditioning loan against Hartford on Nov. 3. If he clears, he will probably report back to Lehigh Valley. Sandstrom hasn't seen any playing time with the Flyers this season after appearing in 20 contests with the big club during the 2022-23 campaign.