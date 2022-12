Sandstrom allowed three goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Sandstrom wasn't remarkable, but he did well to keep the game close. The Flyers' offense couldn't come back from a two-goal deficit in the third period, leaving the 25-year-old with his sixth loss in nine outings this season (1-6-1). He's added a 3.37 GAA and an .888 save percentage while sitting second chair to Carter Hart, who started the previous seven games before getting Tuesday off to rest.