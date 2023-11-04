Sandstrom (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Prior to moving to injured reserve, Sandstrom was brought up from his AHL conditioning assignment with Lehigh Valley on Saturday. With Carter Hart (middle body) also unavailable, Cal Petersen will be backed up by Samuel Ersson in Saturday's contest against the Kings.
