Sandstrom (lower body) was moved to injured reserve Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Sandstrom has been skating but hasn't rejoined practice yet. The 25-year-old is expected to serve as Carter Hart's backup once he's healthy. He went 0-4-1 with a 3.23 GAA through five NHL appearances last season.
