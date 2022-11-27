Sandstrom allowed five goals on 23 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Sandstrom held his own through the first two periods, but the Islanders torched him for three tallies to run away with the game in the third. Sandstrom has played in three straight games (two starts, one relief outing), allowing eight goals on 63 shots in that span. That's simply not good enough, and his 3.40 GAA and .889 save percentage through eight outings overall are similarly poor. He's 1-5-1 on the year and will likely be stuck in a backup role behind Carter Hart, who is in the midst of his own seven-game losing streak. The Flyers are set for a rematch at home versus the Islanders on Tuesday.