Sandstrom made 41 saves Thursday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Senators.

Sandstrom was dialled in most of the night as the Sens bombarded him with pucks. But his luck ran out in overtime, perhaps due to fatigue. Sandstrom played the puck behind the net and gave it away to Alex DeBrincat, who scored the winner into the open net. His record stands at 2-10-3.