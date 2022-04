Sandstrom allowed three goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Jets. Winnipeg's fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Sandstrom's teammates couldn't solve Jets goalie Eric Comrie despite firing 35 shots at the Winnipeg net. While Sandstrom wasn't too bad -- two of the three goals against him came on the power play -- he remains winless at the NHL level. If he doesn't play in Friday's season finale against Ottawa, Sandstrom will finish his rookie season with a 0-4-1 record.