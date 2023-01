Sandstrom (illness) has been sent to AHL Lehigh Valley on a conditioning stint, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It has not been a good season for Sandstrom, who is 1-6-1 with a 3.37 GAA and an .888 save percentage. He has seen action only once since Nov. 26, a 3-2 loss to Colorado, in which he stopped 22 shots.