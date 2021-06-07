Sandstrom penned a one-year contract with TPS Turk (Finland) on Monday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Considering the Flyers have just one netminder currently under contract next season -- Carter Hart will be a restricted free agent -- it comes as a little surprise to see Sandstrom decide to move overseas rather than competing for a roster spot in Philadelphia. Per Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Flyers will issue a qualifying offer to Sandstrom in the offseason in order to retain his NHL rights.