Flyers' Felix Sandstrom: Returned to minor-league affiliate
RotoWire Staff
Sandstrom was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Sandstrom has yet to make his NHL debut and will almost certainly spend most of the campaign in the minors or on Philadelphia's taxi squad.
