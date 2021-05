The Flyers reassigned Sandstrom to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Sandstrom handled No. 3 duties with Carter Hart (knee) sidelined since Monday, but he'll return to the minors. Sandstrom will return to the AHL where he's gone 3-3-2 along with a 3.51 GAA and .893 save percentage in eight appearances this campaign.