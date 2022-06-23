Sandstrom penned a two-year, $1.55 million deal with Philadelphia on Thursday.

Sandstrom's deal will convert to a one-way contract in the second year of the deal, which sets him up to be at least the No. 2 option heading into the 2023-24 campaign. Still, the netminder could challenge for a spot on the Opening Night roster this year with Ivan Fedotov and Samuel Ersson the only other potential backups under contract for the Flyers at this time. Regardless, Carter Hart should be considering the presumptive starter, making Sandstrom no more than a low-end fantasy target.