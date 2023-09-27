Per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sandstrom was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to start in goal on the road against the Islanders on Wednesday.

Sandstrom went 3-12-3 while posting a sub-par 3.72 GAA and .880 save percentage through 20 games with the Flyers last season. He's expected to start the 2023-24 campaign in the AHL.