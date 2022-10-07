Sandstrom (lower body) was on the ice Friday, but didn't join the Flyers for practice, per Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.
Sandstrom sustained the injury during Saturday's preseason game. He's been projected to start the season as Carter Hart's backup, but it remains to be seen if he'll be an option for the Flyers' 2022-23 opener on Oct. 13.
More News
-
Flyers' Felix Sandstrom: Exits preseason game early•
-
Flyers' Felix Sandstrom: Starting Saturday•
-
Flyers' Felix Sandstrom: Slated to start preseason contest•
-
Flyers' Felix Sandstrom: Secures two-year pact•
-
Flyers' Felix Sandstrom: Heads to AHL affiliate•
-
Flyers' Felix Sandstrom: No help against Jets•