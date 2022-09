Sandstrom is expected to be in goal versus Washington at home Wednesday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Sandstrom likely finds himself in a battle for a roster spot alongside veteran Troy Grosenick, though it will be Carter Hart (lower body) who sees the bulk of the workload assuming he is fit for Opening Night. Considering the 25-year-old Sandstrom is currently on a two-way deal that allows him to move between levels easier, he is probably the better option to demote to AHL Lehigh Valley.