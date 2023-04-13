Sandstrom is expected to start on the road against Chicago on Thursday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sandstrom allowed five goals on 34 shots in a 5-3 loss to Boston on Sunday. He's 2-12-3 with a 3.71 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 19 outings this season. The Blackhawks have the worst-ranked offense with 2.44 goals per game in 2022-23.