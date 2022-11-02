Sandstrom is expected to start Wednesday on the road against Toronto.

Sandstrom is gearing up for his eighth career start and is still looking for his first victory. This season, he was in net for the Flyers' 4-3 loss to Florida on Oct. 19 and Philadelphia's 3-0 loss to San Jose on Oct. 23. He stopped 54 of 60 shots over those two starts. Despite the Leafs' strong core of skilled forwards, they rank 26th in the league offensively with 2.70 goals per game. Toronto has also lost its last four contests, giving Sandstrom an opportunity to potentially earn his first win against the struggling squad.