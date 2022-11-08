Sandstrom will start Tuesday's home game against St. Louis, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Carter Hart (illness) won't be available to make his scheduled start, so Philadelphia has called up Samuel Ersson from the minors to serve as Sandstrom's backup. The latter has gone 0-3-0 this season, permitting 11 goals on 104 shots.
