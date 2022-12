Sandstrom will start Tuesday's road game versus Colorado.

Sandstrom surrendered five goals on 23 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Islanders on Nov. 26 during his last outing. In eight appearances this season, he has a 1-5-1 record with a 3.40 GAA and an .889 save percentage. The Flyers defeated the Avalanche by a score of 5-3 on Dec. 5, but that was with Carter Hart between the pipes. Colorado halted a four-game winless skid (0-3-1) on Sunday with an overtime victory versus St. Louis.