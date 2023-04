Sandstrom will defend the home crease versus Buffalo on Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sandstrom has given up five goals in two of the last three games. He is 2-10-3 with a 3.48 GAA and .887 save percentage this season. Sandstrom has a tough matchup against the Sabres, who are third in the NHL in goals, averaging 3.55 goals per game.