Sandstrom to start Saturday, reports Bill Meltzer of NHL.com.

Sandstrom is battling Troy Grosenick for the backup job in Philadelphia and will get his second start of the preseason as he gave up two goals on 15 shots in two periods of work Wednesday against the Capitals. Sandstrom is on a two-way deal and could be sent to the minors to start the season if Carter Hart is unable to get healthy and start the season.