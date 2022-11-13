Sandstrom will guard the home net Sunday against the Stars, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sandstrom will fill in for Carter Hart on Sunday with the Flyers playing the second game of a back-to-back. The 25-year-old netminder earned his first NHL win in his last start, stopping allowing just one goal on 28 shots against the Blues on Tuesday. Sandstrom is now 1-3-0 with a .909 save percentage.