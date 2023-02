Sandstrom stopped 17 of 21 shots in a 4-3 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

Sandstrom surrendered at least one goal in each period, including two markers on 11 shots in the first frame. He dropped to 1-8-1 with a 3.52 GAA and an .880 save percentage in 11 games in 2022-23. Sandstrom has lost his last four outings while allowing at least three goals in each of those games.