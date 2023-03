Sandstrom will protect the home goal versus Montreal on Tuesday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Carter Hart was originally supposed to face the Canadiens, but he's day-to-day with a lower-body injury, so Sandstrom will get the nod Tuesday. Sandstrom will attempt to secure his second win of the season in a home matchup with a Montreal team that's 14-21-3 on the road this year.