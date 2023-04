Sandstrom stopped two of three shots in relief in the Flyers' 4-0 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Sandstrom was in the net for the start of the third period, replacing Carter Hart, who allowed three goals on 18 shots. Sandstrom wasn't charged with the loss Saturday, but he did surrender a goal to Hudson Fasching late in the final frame. The 26-year-old is 2-11-3 with a 3.63 GAA and an .881 save percentage in 18 outings this season.