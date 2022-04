Sandstrom allowed three goals on 33 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Sandstrom gave up a pair of goals in the first period and another in the third en route to his fourth loss in as many NHL appearances this season. He's given up three goals in each of his games, struggling due in no small part to the poor quality of the Flyers. The 25-year-old could potentially make another start in the Flyers' last two games, though Martin Jones could also get both games to wrap up the year.