Sanstrom allowed five goals on 44 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Sandstrom gave up two goals in the first and three more in the third to fall to 0-3-0 on the season. He's winless while starting goalie Carter Hart has yet to lose in regulation. The gap between Hart and Sandstrom is as large as any between a starter and backup in the NHL, so Sandstrom's usage will likely remain limited to back-to-backs barring an injury to Hart.