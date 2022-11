Sandstrom will start Saturday's road game versus the Islanders, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sandstrom made a relief appearance against Pittsburgh on Friday after Carter Hart was pulled. He has a 1-4-1 record this season with a 3.14 GAA and a .901 save percentage through seven games played. Philadelphia will try to end a nine-game (0-6-3) winless skid.