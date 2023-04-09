Sandstrom will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Sandstrom has a 2-11-3 record this season with a 3.63 GAA and an .881 save percentage in 18 appearances. He will get the second half of Philadelphia's back-to-back after Carter Hart was pulled following the second period in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders. The Bruins rank second in the league this campaign with 3.62 goals per game.