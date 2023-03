Sandstrom will defend the visiting crease versus Ottawa on Thursday, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Carter Hart is not traveling with the Flyers to Ottawa, so Sandstrom gets the start. Sandstrom is 2-10-2 with a 3.38 GAA and .887 save percentage. He picked up his second win of the season Tuesday in a 3-2 victory over Montreal, stopping 27 shots. The Senators are 18th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.16 goals per game.