Sandstrom stopped 28 shots in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

Andrei Svechnikov beat the netminder on the power play early in the first period, and while Sandstrom shut the door the rest of the way, the Flyers' offense never got going. His only win in the NHL this season came back on Nov. 8, which was also the last time he gave up fewer than three goals in a start, and the 26-year-old will likely continue to see infrequent action behind Carter Hart.