Sandstrom was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley to the taxi squad Sunday.
Carter Hart is battling a lower-body injury, so Sandstrom will add depth in the blue paint ahead of Sunday's game versus the Devils. Sandstrom has played six games in the minors this year, recording an .864 save percentage, a 4.25 GAA and a 3-2-1 record.
