Flyers' Felix Sandstrom: Victorious in AHL debut
Making his North American debut Friday, Sandstrom stopped 40 of 43 shots in AHL Lehigh Valley's 4-3 victory over Providence.
Sandstrom has seen his stock dip over the past couple seasons, but his first impression stateside was a strong one. Originally signed to an entry-level contract by the Flyers in March 2018, Sandstrom figures to serve as Lehigh Valley's starting goaltender for the 2019-20 campaign. With Carter Hart entrenched as the number one man in Philadelphia, the 22-year-old Sandstrom will be given plenty of time to marinate at the AHL level. The 2015 third-round (70th overall) selection remains a legitimate prospect.
