Sandstrom (groin) will start in Wednesday's game against Florida.

Sandstrom missed the start of the season because of a groin injury, but he was activated from the injured, non-roster list Sunday. He had a 0-4-1 record, 3.23 GAA, and .910 save percentage in five starts with the Flyers in 2021-22. The Panthers are among the best teams in the league offensively, so Philadelphia is starting him off with a difficult assignment this season.