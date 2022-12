Sandstrom will miss Thursday's game against Toronto and Friday's game versus the Hurricanes due to an illness, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Samuel Ersson will replace Sandstrom as Philadelphia's No. 2 netminder for the team's next two contests. Sandstrom, who's gone 1-6-1 while posting a sub-par 3.37 GAA and .888 save percentage this season, will be reevaluated ahead of the Flyers' Dec. 29 matchup with San Jose.