Hathaway signed a two-year, $4.8 million contract extension with the Flyers on Monday.

Hathaway will complete the second season of his two-year, $4.75 million deal before his new contract begins. The 32-year-old had seven goals, 17 points, 132 PIM, 324 hits and 73 blocks in 82 outings with the Flyers in 2023-24.